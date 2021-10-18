DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNBBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 180.00 to 187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS DNBBY traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.