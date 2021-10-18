Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million

Analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to post $26.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $27.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $103.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.40 million to $105.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $143.20 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $154.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCBO. CIBC raised their price target on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $77.24 on Monday. Docebo has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -297.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after buying an additional 652,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Docebo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after acquiring an additional 92,971 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 21.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 118,566 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,445,000. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

