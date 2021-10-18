Dock (DOCK) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Dock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $59.13 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dock has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00252312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00041410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.57 or 0.00193795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00088731 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 862,813,869 coins and its circulating supply is 729,362,165 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

