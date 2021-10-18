DODO (DODO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $177.39 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One DODO coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00002593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DODO has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a total market capitalization of $177.39 million and $111.66 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00041404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00198007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00089466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

