Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Holdings Boosted by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,041 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories accounts for 6.0% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned 0.35% of Dolby Laboratories worth $35,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $89.34. 318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,215. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $329,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,449,196. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

