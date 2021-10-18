Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report $8.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.32 billion and the highest is $8.61 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $34.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.78 billion to $34.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.92 billion to $37.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $212.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.11. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

