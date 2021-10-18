Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Stephen Gunn Sells 4,989 Shares

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total transaction of C$287,113.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,517,515.77.

Shares of TSE:DOL traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$56.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61. Dollarama Inc. has a 12-month low of C$45.42 and a 12-month high of C$60.87.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5495537 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOL. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.60.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

