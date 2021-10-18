Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a report released on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.07 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $454.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $501.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

