Don-key Tops 1-Day Volume of $351,001.00 (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. Don-key has a total market cap of $6.68 million and $351,001.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Don-key has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.39 or 0.00300139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Don-key

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,682,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

