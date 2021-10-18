Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,284 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.26% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $13,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN opened at $37.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 2.06. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

