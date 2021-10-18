Donut Trading Up 27% This Week (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, Donut has traded 27% higher against the dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $995,508.57 and approximately $17,444.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00065493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00070072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00100008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,983.82 or 1.00160656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.51 or 0.05997493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00023665 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

