DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $230.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JMP Securities from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.65.

NYSE DASH opened at $214.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion and a PE ratio of -28.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.70. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $8,013,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,058,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,090,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $49,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

