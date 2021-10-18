Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.21

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 118159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $618.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $764.99 million during the quarter. Dorel Industries had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

