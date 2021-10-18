Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.75

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.75 and last traded at C$23.51, with a volume of 24259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.54.

Separately, TD Securities raised Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$759.64 million and a P/E ratio of 22.00.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

