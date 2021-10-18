Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.75

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.75 and last traded at C$23.51, with a volume of 24259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.54.

Separately, TD Securities raised Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$759.64 million and a P/E ratio of 22.00.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

