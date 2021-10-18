Dorman Products (DORM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Dorman Products to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, analysts expect Dorman Products to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DORM opened at $100.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $113.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

