Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Dorman Products worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $219,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products stock opened at $100.64 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $113.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.35. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.