DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s previous close.

DV has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of DV traded up $3.59 on Monday, hitting $35.35. 20,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,906. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,404,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

