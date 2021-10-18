Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.21 Million

Analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce $226.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.44 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $188.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $899.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $905.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $964.89 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $983.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 21.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

DEI opened at $33.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.67, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

