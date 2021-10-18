Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,319 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.54% of Douglas Emmett worth $31,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEI opened at $33.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.67, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

