DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Short Interest Down 23.8% in September

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

DPCM Capital stock remained flat at $$9.81 on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,053. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. DPCM Capital has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPOA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in DPCM Capital in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DPCM Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

