DragonVein Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $54,972.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,975.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.84 or 0.00984007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00270626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.01 or 0.00269478 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00036339 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002457 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

