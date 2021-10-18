Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report $88.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.40 million and the highest is $93.60 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $350.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.20 million to $353.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $402.10 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $409.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

DRQ opened at $25.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $40.62.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

