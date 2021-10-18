DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and $1.72 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 60.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00041501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00194729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00089763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,831,294,407 coins and its circulating supply is 5,469,284,262 coins. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.