DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to report sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

NYSE:DTE opened at $115.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.