DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to report sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

NYSE:DTE opened at $115.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.