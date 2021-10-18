DubaiCoin Price Tops $1.20 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005555 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

