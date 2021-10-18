Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00065565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00070924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00101124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,466.35 or 0.99530667 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.67 or 0.06033489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00023288 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

