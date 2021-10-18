DuckDaoDime Hits 24 Hour Volume of $152,634.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 6% against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $16.90 million and approximately $152,634.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $16.28 or 0.00026300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00066225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00100751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,761.64 or 0.99769257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.32 or 0.06038847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00023633 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

