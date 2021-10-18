Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will post $7.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.06 billion and the lowest is $6.96 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $6.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $24.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.68 billion to $25.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $26.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 37,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $100.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.