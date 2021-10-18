Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.77

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $53.73, with a volume of 26736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,765,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Duke Realty by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 23,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

