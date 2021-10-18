Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB opened at $18.36 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -91.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

