Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Down 24.0% in September

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 8,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,172,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,861,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,204,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NYSE DNB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.65. 2,084,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

