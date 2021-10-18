Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.33.

DY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after buying an additional 574,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after buying an additional 440,884 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $27,017,000. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after buying an additional 245,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after buying an additional 166,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $70.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.