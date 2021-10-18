Dynamic (DYN) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $267.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,849.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.24 or 0.06133020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.00305029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.19 or 0.00993035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00085553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.26 or 0.00415939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00272661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.21 or 0.00267110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.