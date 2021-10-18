Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stake Cut by Advent International Corp MA

Advent International Corp MA reduced its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,709 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace accounts for about 3.7% of Advent International Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Advent International Corp MA owned 0.46% of Dynatrace worth $76,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after acquiring an additional 186,456 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,948,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.71. 3,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.97, a P/E/G ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

