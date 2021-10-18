Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $16.94

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $18.70. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 16,962 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,944,455. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,096,000 after acquiring an additional 366,990 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
