Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $16.94

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $18.70. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 16,962 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,944,455. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,096,000 after acquiring an additional 366,990 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

