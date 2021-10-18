Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,764,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,494,000 after acquiring an additional 730,497 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $14,151,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $5,484,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 89,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,890. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $727.12 million and a P/E ratio of -3.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

