e-Gulden (EFL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $146.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $146.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.39 or 0.00300139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000085 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,582 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,320 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

