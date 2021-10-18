E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Up 27.4% in September

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,226,300 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 962,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 454.2 days.

ENAKF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $12.26. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,760. E.On has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

