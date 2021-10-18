EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.86 Million

Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce $100.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.18 million and the highest is $103.10 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $92.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $399.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $405.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $426.41 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $438.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGP shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.22.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $182.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $130.64 and a 52 week high of $184.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 22.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $37,991,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

