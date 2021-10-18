easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 825.82 ($10.79).

EZJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on easyJet from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 963 ($12.58) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) price target on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of LON EZJ traded down GBX 17.20 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 627 ($8.19). The stock had a trading volume of 3,226,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,248. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 727.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,559.80. The company has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In other news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders bought a total of 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $50,399,746 over the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

