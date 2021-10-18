Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in September

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVF. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

EVF traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. 36,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,041. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

