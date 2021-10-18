eBoost (EBST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $197.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. eBoost has a market cap of $3.01 million and $197.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.93 or 0.00301736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000530 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000087 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

