Eco Animal Health (OTCMKTS:EAHGF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Eco Animal Health (OTCMKTS:EAHGF) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

Eco Animal Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EAHGF)

ECO Animal Health Group Plc engages in the development, registration and marketing of pharmaceutical products for animals. It distributes antibiotics and bacterial infection treatments under the following brands: Aivlosin, Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, Ecomintic, Chlortetracycline, and Oxytetracycline.

