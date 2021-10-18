EDC Blockchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,002.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $208,969.18 and approximately $1,002.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,427.72 or 1.00033876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00052407 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00044848 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.83 or 0.00760232 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001653 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004385 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.