Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) fell 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.77. 2,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 153,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $107,121.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,007.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,722 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,231,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78,003 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 151.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 127,116 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

