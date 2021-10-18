EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Shares Up 1.5%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 9,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 11,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

