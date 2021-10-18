EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.86 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF remained flat at $$24.86 during trading on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

