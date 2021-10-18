eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Stock Price Up 7.7%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

EDDRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of eDreams ODIGEO in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eDreams ODIGEO in a report on Friday, September 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

