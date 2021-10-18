Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Educational Development by 1.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Educational Development by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Educational Development by 2.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Educational Development by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

