Efinity Price Hits $1.40 on Major Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

